Looming protest: Low-hanging fruits for FG to pluck

By ABIODUN JOGUNOLA

IT is amazing to see the grandfather of protest in Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PBAT, and his executives (official and unofficial) panicking and holding marathon meetings as August 1, 2024 approaches. Truth be told, PBAT is the architect of his own misfortune, or should I say the misfortunes all Nigerians are presently facing. Yes, it is true that former President Muhammed Buhari’s administration wreaked havoc on our economy, but PBAT worsened the situation with his unthoughtful declaration of “fuel subsidy is gone” on his first day in office, and the follow-up policy of “floating the Naira” in an import dependent economy.

Well, the deed has already be done, hence we must all be looking for the way forward and most importantly how to use urgent government pronouncements or policies to stop the imminent protest, and not threatening the citizens not to come out to perform their constitutionally guaranteed right as some are doing. Let’s quickly highlight some of the critical issues that have brought hunger and inflation to our land thereby causing untold hardship, unemployment, anger, wide-inequality, suicide, etc., to the hardworking people of this blessed nation.

They include removal of fuel subsidy that led to increase in prices of commodities; floating of the Naira that has made imported items more expensive; increased insecurity that has prevented farmers from going to their farms; increase in electricity tariff that has made local manufacturers to pass the cost to consumers; insensitivity of the executive and legislators that are still living large buying presidential jets, expensive SUVs, N21 billion Vice-President’s lodge, padding of budgets, etc., inspite of the hunger in the land; unsustainable sharing of borrowed money to the so-called “poorest of the poorest” which the EFCC is currently prosecuting some government officials for; and so on.

Nevertheless, it has been said that Nigerians are the easiest to govern because they do not ask for too much from their leaders. All we want are the basic things of life that make living in the country convenient to a reasonable extent. Hence, to guarantee us convenient living conditions and possibly avert the looming August 1 to 10 #EndBadGovernance protest, here are some of the low-hanging fruits for Mr. President to pluck before the D-Day: Call Aliko Dangote, NNPC and other stakeholders in the oil sector to a meeting at the Villa (not the National Assembly proposed jamboree) and sort out how crude oil will be sold to Dangote Refinery; inform Dangote to address Nigerians on the success of such engagement to douse tension; put at least two of our refineries to work within the shortest possible time; immediately incompetent NNPC and other government officials who are de-marketing Nigeria through their reckless public statements; “unfloat” the Naira in accordance with Section 16 of the CBN Act 2007, and give the CBN marching order to re-double efforts at monitoring forex going to commercial banks, bureau-de-change operators, governors, other powerful people as well as eliminate black market in everyway possible; reduce electricity tariff and work towards improving power supply in the nation; same way the unimportant national anthem bill was hurriedly passed, to lobby the national and state assemblies to urgently pass the State Police bill in order to fight insecurity for farmers to go to farm; stop the proposed wanton sharing of cash to faceless people; and lastly announce measures to cut down the expenses of both the executives and legislators to show that we are all in austerity together.

Mr. President, I wish you could do all these before August 1, 2024 and personally announce same to Nigerians through a national broadcast before the D-Day. Sir, if you have the political will to end the bad economic woes of this nation, I don’t think the above should be too much for you to do for your dear fellow citizens. That is, if indeed you do not have a godfather to please and you are not equally benefitting from Nigerians hardship like the cabals that have refineries all over the world, including Malta.

•Dr. Jogunola wrote from the University of Ibadan,via: [email protected]