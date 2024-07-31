Lions Int’l unveils Shotomide as District Governor for District 404A3 Nigeria

From left: Lion. Shakiru Balogun, outgone District Governor, District 404 A3; handing over to Lion (Dr.) Folashade Shotomide, the new District Governor of District 404 A3 Nigeria; Lion Ano Anyanwu, Multiple Council Chairperson MD 404 Nigeria and Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Ogun State and Special Guest of Honour during the investiture of Dr Folashade Shotomide as new District Governor of District 404 A3 Nigeria, for year 2024/2025, at Summit Event Centre, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

By Etop Ekanem

It was pomp and ceremony at the Summit Event Centre, Agidingbi, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, weekend, when Dr Folasade Shotomide was installed the District Governor, District 404A3 Nigeria, Lions International to direct the affairs of the district for 2024-2025 Lions service year as well as the inauguration of Board of Directors during a fundraising and investiture ceremony.

The event, which was attended by high and mighty in the society, including former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who was represented by Mr. Hakeem Mojeed, a deputy director in the Ministry of Health; Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide; Lion Princess Bridget Adetope Tychus, International Director, CA8 Africa; Ezim Giwa-Amu, District Governor 1998/1999, among other dignitaries, where they all promised to support Dr. Shotomide to lift the club higher.

In her acceptance speech, Shotomide said she planned to acquire a property for District 404A3 secretariat, build and equip it to international standards or go into partnership with club that has a property for space to build the secretariat.

She said: “This year, I plan to work with the club in my district to carry out cataract surgeries for about 100 Nigerians. I intend to work with my club in feeding some less privilege in the society with about 100 bags of rice. I am looking forward to helping the youths by empowering them in the area of ICT and agriculture. I am also looking forward to the opportunity in partnership with Lagos State to provide 100 people minimum with basic health facilities for the Lions year 2024-2025. m\y plan is to serve 2,2 million people.

“I am truly honoured and humbled by your votes which give me the privilege to serve as your District Governor. My heartfelt gratitude goes to each and everyone of you for entrusting with this important role.

“I am committed to leading by example and working tirelessly to ensure that our district upholds the highest standards of service and professionalism. Together, we can achieve great things and leave a lasting legacy of compassion and generosity.

“Lions International focuses on eight global causes, which are hunger, childhood cancer, environment, youth, humanitarian, vision, diabetes and disaster. The district will pay more attention to five of these global causes by way of educating the on masses on causes, prevention and possible ways to reduce number of victims living with the causes. To commemorate this event, the presentation committee humbly requests the presence of men and women with a heart of giving to partner with the District Governor in putting smiles on many faces.”

In his valedictory message, immediate past District Governor, Shakiru Balogun, extended his congratulations to Dr. Shotomide and urged Lions members to continue the strong support he received during his tenure.

Also speaking, Lion Princess Bridget Adetope Tychus, International Director, CA8 Africa, who represented the International President, Fabricio Oliverra, said: “As you take up the mantle of your district, I enjoin you to put to optimal use, your experience over the years as a lion and the leadership skills you have acquired during the various training programmes you have attended, together with the human resources that abound in your district to serve the communities in your district, leaving indelible footprints for posterity,”

In his goodwill message, Multiple Council Chairperson, Multiple District 404 Nigeria, Lion Anogwi Anyanwu, said: “As you mark this significant milestone of your public presentation, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you my District Governor and your team. I know that with your dedication, perseverance, collaborative sirit and vision, your district would make great exploits. I also assure you of my unwavering support in ensuring that you reach ans surpass your goals for the service year.”