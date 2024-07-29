Leadership crisis: Irate students, workers vandalise college, staff quarters

…Students injured in protest

By Adesina Wahab

The leadership crisis rocking the Federal College of Education, Technical, Akoka, Lagos on Monday took a violent turn when protesting students and workers attacked the official residence of the embattled Provost, Dr Wahab Azeez, at the college’s staff quarters.

Members of the Governing Council, led by the Chairman, Dr Adenuga Olatunde, who were to hold another round of meeting with aggrieved parties, also had a herculean task holding meeting with parties to the dispute, including the provost, non-teaching and teaching staff and even student leaders, could not do so because of the rowdy nature the protest turned.

According to an eyewitness account, after the council members met with the parties last week, it was agreed that they would meet again on Monday and seek solution to the issue.

“The members of the Governing Council and the embattled provost wanted to enter the college as agreed, but the entrance was blocked. They had to manage to enter the college through the staff quarters. The protesting workers and some students converged near the Sports Complex, saying that they must be addressed there.

“The workers and the students later insisted that the provost must not enter the venue of the meeting. He had to be escorted to the official quarters, while he was going, some students and workers followed him and started throwing stones at the official quarters of the provost. They vandalised the place and while that was going on, security agents arrested some of the protesters.

” Also, some of the workers and students started attacking the members of council and vandalising properties on campus. The situation would have deteriorated further if not for the intervention of security agents,” he said.

It was gathered that those arrested as a result of the disturbance have been taken to the Police Area Command for interrogation.

However, the Academic Board has ordered the closure of the college.

Recall that crisis erupted at the college on May 26 following the insistence of the workers that the tenure of Azeez has lapsed.

He was appointed in 2019 and his tenure renewed in May last year, however, in June last year, President Bola Tinubu signed a law pegging the tenure of provosts at a single term of five years.

But Azeez is saying the new law does not affect somebody like him who has started another tenure, but the workers are saying his tenure has lapsed.

The Federal Ministry of Education has not been able to settle the matter.