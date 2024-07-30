Late Iwuanyanwu left a vacuum no one can fill, President-General Alaba Int’l Market

By Olayinka Ajayi

The President-General of International Market Amalgamated Ojo-Alaba, Amajuioyi, has joined the chorus of tributes pouring in for the late President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

In a condolence message, Amajuioyi described Iwuanyanwu’s passing as a devastating blow that has left an unfillable vacuum.

According to him, “Chief Iwuanyanwu’s death is a great shock, because his leadership virtues are irreplaceable,

“He was a father figure to us, and his gentle demeanor and caring nature touched many lives. His intervention during the demolition of parts of our market will never be forgotten.”

Amajuioyi praised Iwuanyanwu as a peacebuilder, patriot, and opinion molder who made immense contributions to national unity and development.

He commiserated with Iwuanyanwu’s family, friends, community, and associates over the loss, saying, “He will be dearly missed by all.”