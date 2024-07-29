Lady Gaga confirms engagement to partner, Michael Polansky

American pop icon Lady Gaga has announced her engagement to French businessman Michael Polansky.

The 38-year-old singer shared the news during a conversation with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the Paris Olympics over the weekend.

Attal took to TikTok on Sunday, July 28, to share a brief video featuring Gaga introducing herself and Polansky.

The highlight of the clip came when Gaga referred to Polansky as her “fiancé,” confirming their engagement to fans.

The couple first fueled dating rumors when they were seen together at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas in 2019.

They publicly acknowledged their relationship on Instagram a few months later.

Although they reportedly took a break in early 2023, they were spotted together again by August and have since rekindled their romance.

In March of this year, Gaga and Polansky celebrated her 38th birthday with a group of friends at Giorgio Baldi in California.

During her performance at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, Gaga expressed her deep connection with French culture, despite not being French herself, and her love for French music.

Vanguard News