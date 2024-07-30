Kwara Gov’s media aide, Fafoluyi bags Academic Excellence in Journalism

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Olayinka Fafoluyi, has bagged a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ).

Vanguard gathered that the governor’s aide, who is an alumnus of the University of Ilorin, got Upper Credit in the NIJ Post Graduate Diploma from the institute.

According to the statement on the feat made available to Vanguard Correspondent in Ilorin on Tuesday morning, Fafoluyi said that the academic attainment was aimed at advancing his knowledge and expertise in the field of journalism and communication.

The governor’s aide, who said that the Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from NIJ has equipped him with advanced skills in news reporting, media ethics, and communication strategies, added that it has further solidified his role as a key player in the media industry.

Fafoluyi’s academic success is a reflection of his relentless pursuit of knowledge and his commitment to upholding the highest standards of journalistic integrity.

His educational achievements are complemented by his extensive professional experience. Prior to his current role, he established a reputable career in digital marketing and public relations, working with media and agricultural companies.

This combination of academic prowess and practical experience has enabled him to effectively bridge the gap between the theoretical knowledge and real-world application.

In addition to his Diploma, Fafoluyi has also earned a certificate in Fundamental Skills in Digital Marketing from Google, showcasing his commitment to staying abreast of the latest trends and technologies.

His ongoing pursuit of professional development highlights his dedication to continuous learning and career growth, ensuring he remains at the forefront of industry advancements.

Beyond his academic accolades, Fafoluyi is also recognized as an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), further validating his expertise and commitment to professional ethics.

This dual recognition from both NIJ and NIPR illustrates Fafoluyi’s comprehensive understanding of both journalism and public relations, positioning him as a versatile and influential figure in the communication sector.