Kogi: Group disassociates self from planned protest

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A group of concerned citizens and Muri Campaign Council in Kogi State, Tuesday, disassociated themselves from the planned August 1 nationwide protest.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Director of New Media and Spokesperson for the Muri Campaign Council, Isaiah Davies Ijele, declared no intentions by the groups to participate in any protest that incites disorder and anarchy.

Ijele fingered some politicians in Kogi State inciting people against the Tinubu-led administration, because of personal issues they have against Tinubu, hence they will not allow such persons to drag them their inordinate ambitions and attacks on the government of the day.

The group described the plot as “laughable” and emphasized their commitment to lawfulness and non-violence.

He said: “We want to clarify that we are not associated with these alleged plans and vehemently disavow any involvement in such activities.

“We have no intentions of participating in any protest that incites disorder or promotes violence.”

However, the group urged the government beam its searchlight on some disgruntled politicians in Kogi State and hold them responsible for any potential violent demonstrations originating from Kogi State as far as the protest is concerned.

“We stand firm in our commitment to upholding the rule of law and fostering a peaceful environment for all Nigerians.

“We advocate for peaceful and lawful means of addressing grievances and encourage dialogue as the foundation for resolving differences”, he added.