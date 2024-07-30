Kigali: African leaders begin conversation on new pathways to bolster devt of region

African Leaders Gather in Kigali for 100 Most Notable African Leadership and Business Summit

Kigali, Rwanda – The 100 Most Notable African Leadership and Business Summit has kicked off in Kigali, Rwanda, bringing together industry leaders and experts from across Africa to discuss new pathways for the region’s development.

The four-day summit, which begins on August 1st at the Marriott Hotel, features notable African leaders, experts, and impact makers who will converge to discuss, analyze, and initiate new pathways for Africa’s business and leadership future.

Participants include leaders and experts from various fields who have been carefully selected and will be honored in recognition of their efforts towards Africa’s development.

The theme of the summit is “Fostering Collaboration and Networking Among Business, Governance, and Security Stakeholder Leaders Across the African Continent.”

Activities lined up for the summit include accreditation/registration of participants, leadership and business summit with plenary sessions and panel discussions, an All White Gala Dinner, Award Presentation, and Fashion Runway.

The convener, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, stated that the summit aims to foster collaboration and networking among business, governance, and security stakeholder leaders across the African continent.

Over 50 recipients will be recognized for their efforts towards Africa’s development, including H.E. Dr. Dauda Lawal, Dr. GD Singh, Mr. Melody Fidel Okwuazu, and Adeniyi Victor, among others.

Other shortlisted recipients for award presentation at the 100 Most Notable African Leadership and Business Summit are Dr Kate Effiong(PhD) Model Analyst, Founder, KMI diamonds, as Emerging Africa inspiring change maker Princess Farida Ahmed, CEO; Raisa Palms Ltd as Emerging Africa inspiring woman of the year, Hon Prof Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Finance, Economic Development & Investment Promotion Republic of Zimbabwe, as Emerging Africa Award for excellence in excellence development and Peter Asiimwe CEO, Petrelli group of Companies, as Africa Young Emerging Entrepreneur in business

Others include, H.E Professor Smelly Dube, Group CEO, Rivervalley Group of Companies, Zimbabwe, as Emerging Africa Business Woman of the year, Hon Anastancia Ndhlovu, former Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality lndustry, Director Economic Affairs – ZANU PF, Director Manna Ventures, President Manna Foundation, Republic of Zimbabwe, as Africa Excellence Award for Economic Development and Dr Saadatu Adamu, Founder, Secure The Future International Initiative (SDF), Founder SDF & Rehabilitation Counselor Mental Health School Club (MHSC), As African inspiring woman in Advocacy for mental health.

HRM. Queen Vickylextar Okang-Sowah of Omanye Royal Kingdom (ORK), Canada, as Emerging Africa Inspiring Woman of the year, Dr Angel Josephat Natianota, Founder/CEO, HR World Limited Tanzania, as Africa Outstanding Business Team Leader Of The Year, Agness Suleiman Kahamba Tupaze Sauti Foundation, Founder & President Ambassador of Child Abuse Prevention Program | Tanzania Women & Youth Advocacy, as Africa Inspiring change Maker

Dr Simon Adozi, MD/CEO, Adozillion Homes, and Realty Limited, as Emerging Africa Real Estate Investment Management Company of the year, Amb Yusuf Shehu Tijani, Chairman Techno Group Limited as Africa Business Investment Chairman of the year, Hon Dr Dubem Oguegbu, Executive Director Gustavo Cubana Enugu, as Africa Emerging Business Personality Of The Year and Hon Ahmed Bashir, Former Assistant to the President Federal Republic of Nigeria, as Emerging Africa Inspiring Change Maker

Gambo Manzo, CEO GB-View Consulting Limited, as Africa Excellence Award in leadership and community development, Amb. Mohammed Tijjani Sabiu, CEO Impeccable Impressions Nigeria Ltd, as Africa Entrepreneur of the Year, Amb Chinedu Raymond, CEO, Primesmart Ltd, As Rising Star Africa Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Hon Yar Telar Ring Deng, Member of Parliament of South Sudan, as Africa Leadership and Social Change Award, High Chief Higgins Peter Founder/Chairman, Opal Global Communication, As Africa Excellence Award for Corporate Leadership, Amb Tricia Obi-Abu, CEO, Patreva international limited, As Pioneer Faith Based Initiative Excellence Award.

H.E Amb Adeniran Michael Timothy (Special Emissary to the United Republic of Tanzania/ Director Funmilayo Health Foundation Africa, as Africa Renewable Inspiring Youth Advocate and Community Development, Mr. Hero Chinedu Usiagwu, MD/CEO Zioncity Innovation Services Limited. (Telecom); ZionStar Global Solution Services (Production); Chairman, Hero & Franca Usiagwu Charity Foundation, As Africa Innovation and Entrepreneur Team Leader of the Yea,

HRH, Eze Dr. Ken O. Nwala KSC JP, Ugo 1 Of Etche Land, Onye Ishi Agwuru III of Ulakwo/Umuselem Kingdom, as Award for Excellence in Peace and Community Development in Africa, Lady sylvia Nduka (Founder Seed Foundation, as Emerging Africa Inspiration Woman of the year, Dr. (Engr.) Dallaji Noah Nuhu, Founder/President, African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF), as Africa Excellence Leadership and Visionary Award, Abdelhak najib PHD, Former vice president African global Health NGO / Journalist (specialist of africa ) /Writer, Publisher, as Africa corporate Award of Excellence in Social Responsibility, Dr Daniel Moses, Founder & CEO, Property Wealth Education Ltd, United Kingdom as Africa Excellence Award for Real Estate Development,