Kidnappers whisked Delta ex-lawmaker away in speed boat after setting vehicle ablaze 

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – UNIDENTIFIED gunmen who kidnapped former member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal constituency, Delta State at the House of Representatives, Joan Mrakpor, took

her to a waiting speed boat at the bank of the River Niger and sped off to an unknown destination.

It was learnt that the gunmen who brought her to the bank of the River Niger at Otu-Ogwu road of Asaba in a car, set the vehicle ablaze before taking her into the speed boat.

Mrakpor who is the immediate past Commissioner for Technical Education in the State was abducted in a Church, located off Delta Broadcasting Service, DBS Asaba where she worships on at about 5.pm on Tuesday.

Two persons, including her police orderly were killed in the bloody operation.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe said “We are still on the trail of the kidnappers”.