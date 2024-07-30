Keep your hunger protest out of Niger Delta, Asari Dokubo warns organisers

Dokubo-Asari

Mujahid Asari-Dokubo has warned those behind the planned nationwide protest against hardship to forget about extending it to the Niger Delta.

The former Niger Delta freedom fighter said this on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital at the Niger Delta Sensitisation Conference for Ethnic Nationalities, Youths, and Women’ with the theme ‘Come let us build together.

Asari-Dokubo said the agenda of those behind the protest is at variance with the problems of the people of the Niger Delta.

He told them to expect resistance, while alleging that they were merely interested in the resources coming from the Niger Delta, describing them as ‘anarchist.

His words: “I and all those who believe in me and those of you who are committed to the interest of the Niger Delta, we are not going to be part of any protest. It is as clear as that.

“If anybody has the right to protest, I also have the right to resist protest. Where your right stops, that is where my right begins.

“I’m anti-protest. When our brother was here (making a veiled reference to Jonathan) they protested. Today, another of our brothers is here. They want to protest. That is the truth.

“When you allow yourself to be used, when you always bend your back for people to ride on you, they will continue to ride on you.

“Are our needs included in their 10 points demand? No. So, we are not important to them. But it is our resources that they want to share. I want to say that me, I have the capacity. If you carry your protest near where I am, you will collect (be resisted).

“Those who brought anti-protest and went to Oyigbo (Rivers State), they collected (they got what they deserve). Everybody knows, the government, the security agencies knows it. I gave it to them.

“Look, don’t be deceived by people’s flowery words and statements. What have they done to impact their society and the environment?

“The lack of hospitals in Buguma, Abonema, and the entire Kalabari land didn’t start today. It has always been like that. And I will not expect my friend to come (referring to President Bola Tinubu) one year later because there has been no hospital in Buguma since the 90s. I should then kick my friend out of power.

“Those who brought anti-protest and went to Oyigbo (Rivers State), they collected (they got what they deserve). Everybody knows, the government, the security agencies knows it. I gave it to them.

“Look, don’t be deceived by people’s flowery words and statements. What have they done to impact their society and the environment?

“The lack of hospitals in Buguma, Abonema, and the entire Kalabari land didn’t start today. It has always been like that. And I will not expect my friend to come (referring to President Bola Tinubu) one year later because there has been no hospital in Buguma since the 90s. I should then kick my friend out of power.”