Three domestic staff arrested over killing of Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s daughter in Lagos

LAGOS – Aribemchukwu, the daughter of Soboma and Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, has been found dead under suspicious circumstances.

The medical professional was discovered lifeless outside the gate of their Parkview, Lagos home on Wednesday, July 31.

Sources disclosed to Vanguard that newly employed domestic staff, who had been with the family for less than a month, are suspected to have staged the scene to make it appear as though Aribemchukwu was outside the house when the incident occurred. Evidence suggests an attempt to clean up blood inside the house and within the compound, pointing to a different narrative.

Aribemchukwu’s father, Soboma Ajumogobia, is the younger brother of Odein Ajumogobia, a former Minister of State for Petroleum and later a former Minister of Foreign Affairs.

A source revealed, “Her body was discovered this morning outside the gate to their house. It would appear that new household staff might have been responsible and tried to stage it as if she was outside when it happened. However, signs of an attempt to clean up blood inside the house and in the compound tell a different story.”

Meanwhile, when contacted, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that three domestic staff have been arrested in connection with the death.

“Three domestic staff have been arrested and handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, which has since taken over the investigation. Aribemchukwu, daughter of Justice Offili-Ajumogobia, was found lifeless this morning at about 6:45 am at the entrance of her parents’ house on Bembe Street in Parkview Estate, Lagos.” Hundeyin disclosed.

He added that the arrest of the three suspects was initiated in line with a directive from theLagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade to thoroughly investigate the death.

This is a developing story, and more details will be provided as they become available.