INSECURITY: Forum discredit video clip against Defence Minister, says it’s vendetta

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

SOKOTO: The National chairman of the National Unity Forum for peace Alhaji Abbas Dattijo Kurfi has described sponsors of a Video clip purportedly made by Bandits kingpin, Bello Turji as political detractors and enemies of state minister of Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, intended to launder the minister’s political image.

In a statement made available to journalists in Sokoto, the forum national Chairman said activity in the clip was intended for mudslinging and mischief against the personality of the state Minister of Defence Bello Matawalle, adding that sponsors of the clip were playing politics with the issue of insecurity affecting Zamfara and other some states of the northwest sub region.

”We should be careful, we shouldn’t become a tool for destroying others lives and political future, due to wanton enmity or political differences.

” It is not about politics. It is a matter of principles and patriotic tendencies for all northerners to put politics aside and condemn such irresponsible acts sponsored to malign the personality of the former governor of Zamfara state now minister of defence who is committed to serving his country diligently achieve peace, unity and development”

” It’s certain that some hidden characters are behind the release of the trending video clip of Bello Turji on social media, intentionally or otherwise with a motives beyond ensuring peace and success in the fight against banditry” stressed the forum.

He explained that those hired or misguided to engage in abusing and sharing the video clips of bandit Bello Turji making negative statements against former.Governor are ignorant of Zamfara political atmosphere.

He stressed that the reality about this comedy show is intended to destroy and bring him down politically against 2027 political activities without knowing God’s time and protection are supreme.

He reiterated that there is no reason for sharing of such clips hence there was existence of another where bandits were allegedly showing solidarity to Gov. Dauda Lawal’s administration in Zamfara state.

”The video clip was shared on all the social media platforms and nothing was said to connect Gov Dauda with these irritant criminals.

”Bandit Turji wants to score some sympathy or achieved nefarious reasons despite atrocities committed against innocent lives in Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and Kaduna”.

One of the sadness about this trending clips goes to how some officials of Zamfara state government are allegedly involved in sharing it on their timeline with media aide to the governor coming out openly to apportioned blames on the state Minister based on clips, but excluding Turji of all criminal activities.