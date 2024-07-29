INEC meets party leaders on Edo, Ondo guber elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has recovered from the recent flood disaster that damaged some facilities at the Benin office of the commission.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this during the commission’s regular quarterly consultative meeting with leaders of political parties in Abuja on Monday.

Yakubu said that with 53 days remaining until the state governorship election on September 21, INEC’s preparations were proceeding in earnest.

“I am glad to report that we have recovered from the torrential rainfall that resulted in the severe flooding of our state headquarters in Benin City two months ago.

“The damage to the physical infrastructure has been fixed. Vehicles have been repaired, while other movable and immovable facilities have been serviced, refurbished, or are being gradually replaced.

“We have delivered additional Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines to Edo State for the training of election duty personnel as well as contingency for Election Day support,’’ Yakubu said.

He also disclosed that INEC had amended the list to the published final list of candidates for the state election following recent court order mandating INEC commission to replace the running mate of the Labour Party’s candidate.

Yakubu also urged political parties participating in the election to meet the deadline for uploading the details of their agents for Edo election to enable the commission to produce their accreditation tags on time.

“As at yesterday, Sunday, July 28, fourteen political parties have uploaded the details of 38,354 polling agents and 819 collation agents for the Edo State Governorship election.

“Three parties are yet to upload a single polling agent, while five parties have not uploaded a single agent for ward, local government, and state collation centres.

“The deadline is tomorrow, Tuesday, July 30 when the portal automatically shuts down at midnight,’’ he said.

Yakubu advised party leaders to demonstrate compliance with the commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022 in their campaigns for Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

“The campaign period has often been characterised by acrimony and tension. Sadly, it is also a period of verbal abuse and physical confrontation among parties, candidates, and their supporters.

“The Commission finds the recent event in Edo State resulting in the death of a security personnel worrisome. Happily, there has been no incident known to the Commission since then.

“Nevertheless, the Commission will meet with the security agencies under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

“I want to assure you that security in Edo and Ondo will be a major issue for discussion at the meeting.

“We are as concerned about the safety of your candidates, agents, and supporters as well as about the security of our own officials, observers, journalists, service providers, and, above all, the voters,’’ he said.

Yakubu said that the final voter register for the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States being finalised would be published before the end of the week.

He said that thereafter, the timetable for the collection of uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) would be published.

Yakubu also said that date for the conduct of bye-elections in Oyo, Kaduna and four other states would soon be announced.

In his remarks, IPAC Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle, pledged the council’s commitment to work with INEC for voter sensitization and the conduct of credible polls in Edo and Ondo.

Dantalle said there was no substitute for free, fair, credible, transparent, inclusive, and peaceful poll.

“The success of this (Edo) election, along with Ondo’s, will go a long way in restoring trust in the democratic process essential for enduring representative governance.

“Once we get our elections right and credible leaders emerge, there will be a drastic reduction in election petitions and litigation,” he said.

Dantalle urged citizens to close ranks, imbibe issue-based campaigns, participate in making Nigerian elections transparent, and accept the will of the people expressed in their votes.

He said the era of do-or-die politics and vote-trading was over.

“As INEC continues to improve on its various technologies that will enhance electoral integrity, Nigeria will regain its past glory as the great arsenal of democracy in Africa.

“To achieve this, IPAC strongly advocates for the establishment of the Electoral Offences Commission to prosecute electoral offenders to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to tow this path of dishonour,” he said.

Dantalle reiterated the council’s call for the scrapping of State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) and the empowerment of INEC to conduct all local government elections.

“Politics is local; citizens should be encouraged to actively participate in grassroots politics and contribute in building a better society.

“In this vein, IPAC calls for the amendment of the Constitution and the Electoral Act to empower INEC to conduct all Local Governments polls.

“The Council rejects the proposed bill by the Senate to create the so-called Local Government Independent Electoral Commission, bearing in mind that it would be another SIEC in disguise.

At the meeting were party national chairmen, including APC National Chairman, Ganduje, and APGA National Chairman, Chief Edozie Njoku, who was attending the meeting for the first time after his recognition by INEC. (NAN)