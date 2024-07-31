INEC, APC planning to rig elections in 2027 – Obidient group alleges

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Supporters of the Labour Party, under the aegis of the Northern Obedient Youth Assembly (NOYA), have accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the 2027 elections.

The group alleges that INEC’s decision to bar the Labour Party’s national chairman, Julius from a quarterly meeting is evidence of this secret pact.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, NOYA’s national chairman, Hussaini Murkhtar, declared that INEC’s leadership is working to ensure the APC retains power in 2027.

He stated that INEC’s action has sparked outrage, and the group believes it is a deliberate attempt to compromise the electoral process.

The controversy follows a quarterly meeting between INEC and political party leaders, where the Labour Party’s national chairman was excluded.

NOYA argued that this exclusion is suspicious, given the internal crises within the APC and PDP, which did not result in similar exclusions.

Murkhtar called for the immediate removal of INEC’s chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, accusing him of being compromised and working to truncate democracy.

He also urged Nigerians to be vigilant and demanded that the international community take note of INEC’s alleged complicity.

The youth group warned that if APC retains power in 2027, it would lead to increased suffering for Nigerians, especially in the North.

They emphasized that Nigerians are wiser now and will not sit idly by while their future is mortgaged by those who brought hardship upon them.

He said, “It was a show of shame for Professor Yakubu led INEC to allow itself to be used as a political tool to serve selfish interests of criminal politicians who are bent on milking Nigerians dry and clinch to power as if it’s their birthright.

“Professor Mahmood Yakubu has no business being the Chairman of INEC after the shameful outing in 2023, he should resign and formally join the APC and stop hiding under the cover of the Commission to perpetrate evil.

“There is huge hunger in the land and INEC is already scheming for APC to retain power in 2027. This will be a calamity to Nigerians and the economy. Imagine the suffering we are in today and the one we will face if the failed APC continues in power beyond 2027.”