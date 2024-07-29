Implement reviewed CONMESS; stop japa syndrome, NMA tells Sanwo-Olu

… Urges FG to reassess economic policies to avert unrest

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Lagos State branch on Monday demanded the immediate implementation of the reviewed Consolidated Medical Salary Scale, CONMESS, for doctors employed by the State government to bridge the salary gap and ensure equitable remuneration.

The NMA also called on the federal government to look into its policies that would alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians to prevent protest and unrest.

Briefing journalists in Lagos, the Chairman of the NMA, Lagos State Branch, Dr. Saheed Babajide said the non-payment of the reviewed CONMESS to medical doctors represents a significant oversight that must be rectified urgently.

Babajide who spoke while briefing on the association’s 2024 Annual General Meetings/Scientific Conference in Lagos, themed: “Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria Amidst Multifaceted Challenges,” said the Lagos State Government’s failure to implement the Reviewed CONMESS has intensified the push factors driving both external and internal brain drain, and creating a stark disparity between the salaries of doctors in the state and their counterparts in federal employment.

He warned that the shortage of medical and dental practitioners has reached a critical point, exacerbating the workload and leading to extreme burnout among their members.

“The healthcare sector in Lagos is currently grappling with severe human resource challenges, particularly affecting our members employed by the Lagos State Government. We implore the Lagos State Government to initiate the payment of the Reviewed CONMESS without further delay,” he added.

Speaking on the theme of the conference – “Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria Amidst Multifaceted Challenges,” he said it captured the myriad obstacles confronting the healthcare sector in Nigeria including acute shortage of human resources, substandard infrastructural development, pervasive poverty, cultural and religious barriers, and ill-informed healthcare policies among others.

He further called on the Lagos State Government to expedite the renovation of the House Officers’ Quarters and ensure the immediate installation of a functional elevator to alleviate the physical and emotional stress currently faced by the house officers.

“Ideally, the government should consider relocating the house officers during the renovation to ensure their safety and well-being.”

Recalling the tragic death of their member, the late Dr. Vwaere Diaso last year at the facility due to a faulty elevator, he urged the Lagos State Government to immortalise her by naming the doctors’ quarters at General Hospital as the “Dr. Vwaere Diaso Doctors Quarters.”

On the wide publicised protest, the NMA Chairman, urged the Federal government to reassess and reformulate its economic policies to alleviate the severe hardships faced by the citizens.

He said a re-gig of the economic policies of the country will prevent potential nationwide unrest and improve the quality of life for all Nigerians.

Speaking on the conference, the first vice-chairman of NMA, Lagos, who is also the Chairman, Local organising Committee, Dr. Kolawole Aramide explained that the weeklong programme which started with a Church service at the Chapel of Christ the Light at Alausa will also feature a quiz competition between two medical schools in Lagos State while the opening ceremony and the scientific conference would hold Wednesday with Dr. Adeyinka Adeniran, a renowned public health expert delivering the keynote address.

He said the sub-theme is “Management of Traumatic Brachial Plexus Injuries,” and would be taken by Dr. Mahmud Lawal, an esteemed orthopaedic surgeon, then, an election into the Officers’ Committee of the association will be held on Thursday, 31st 2024.