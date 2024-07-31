I'm not against nationwide protest, but ... — Tinubu

By Emmanuel Elebeke, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has said he was not against the planned nationwide protest. However, he would prefer that the protest be peaceful.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edu, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the revenue of the Federal Government had doubled in the Q1 2024, compared to 2023 as a result of the diligent measures taken by the administration and application of technology.

He also said that agriculture, industry, and service sectors have started experiencing a turnaround and growth following a series of reforms.

“The President, as a democrat, believes in federalism, freedom of speech, human rights, and rule of law.

“We have recovered from the era of debt payment. Revenue has risen as a result of the application of diligent measures, and has doubled and is expected to maintain that trajectory.

“The President understands the feelings of the people, particularly the high and elevated cost of living, which is not peculiar to Nigeria.

“There has not been full recovery from COVID,” he said.

However, the Minister said, inflation was already falling in Nigeria, just as the economy has over the last 15 months been recovering from precipice after a long period of overdependence on importation.

“Low transportation cost is being provided for through the CNG initiative.”

On his part, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume said the President is doing all within his powers to provide good governance to the people.

Akume, who titled his speech: ‘Peace and Stability: The bedrock of our Economic Recovery and Driver for Good Governance’, said the Federal government is doing all it can to turn things around for the good of the citizens and the overall growth of the economy.

He noted that Nigerians are passing through unintended economic challenges occasioned by a few of the bold policy decisions taken by the current administration.

But he appealed to the protesters to be patient with the government as the economy is being refined and recalibrated for a better future.

“Economic prosperity for the nation remains the ultimate goal of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, because it is the engine that drives progress, lifts families from poverty, and builds strong, resilient societies.

“To achieve this goal, we must enjoy peace and stability because it is the cornerstone upon which we build trust, cooperation, and shared purpose.

“When peace reigns, policies yield results, businesses thrive, investments flourish, and creativity is unleashed,” he added.

