I’ll expose anyone who attempts to bribe me – KANSIEC Chair

Kano map

…fixes Nov. 30 for LG polls

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Chairman, of Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, KANSIEC, Prof. Sani Lawal on Wednesday, vowed to expose anyone who attempted to bribe him in the course of conducting elections in the 44 Local Government areas, LGAs of the state.

The Chairman stated this while briefing newsmen on the forthcoming election slated for November 30th, 2024 in the state.

Prof. Lawal who promised to conduct credible, free and fair elections, also sounded warning on the officials of the umpire body who will attempt to compromise the exercise.

He said the commission will recruit about 13,000 ad-hoc staff for the conduct of the election across the 11,200 polling units in the state.

According to him, “I said it in the 2014 election and I’m saying it again that If anybody approaches me with money, I will expose him or her.

“As part of our training, we are going to warn our adhoc staff who will collect money if they do anything wrong and they are detected, they are on their own. We have been telling them.

“As KANSIEC is all out and determined to organize and conduct free, fair, credible and decent elections in the State, the cooperation of all stakeholders: Leaders of Political Parties, Youths Organizations, Women Organizations, the Media, Security Agencies, Community Leaders, Religious Clerics and the Gladiators, is highly solicited.

“It is pertinent at this point to draw the attention of Parties and their Candidates that pasting of posters on Government buildings and places of Worship around the State is outlawed.

“Accordingly, the Commission reserves the right to disqualify any deviating Candidate(s). Political Thuggery, any form of election violence and other electoral offences also attract the same penalty.

“Finally, the Commission enjoined Parties to field candidates who are honest, selfless, prudent, community-oriented, responsible and responsive, and those who are truly agents of change,” the Chairman, Prof. Lawal stated.