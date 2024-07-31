Ikere Gorge, Oyam Dam to boost hydro power supply – OORBDA MD, Ashiru

The Managing Director/CEO of Ogun – Oshun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA) Engr. Dr. Adedeji Ashiru, FNSE has assured that Ikere Gorge Dam at Iseyin, Oyo State and Oyan River Dam in Odeda Local Government area of Ogun State would boost hydro power supply to communities in the two states.

He gave this assurance during his visit to the two Dams on tour of projects under the Agency, not minding his expression of disappointment at seeing the obsolete turbines installed at Oyan Dam since the year 1983 to generate 9 megawatts of electricity for the communities and environs.

He however was impressed at what he saw at the Ikere Gorge Dam after traveling on the deplorable 28Km road from Iseyin main town to the dam, saying, “this multipurpose dam is a game -changer for the region, providing irrigation water for agriculture development, potable water for nearby communities and designed to generate electricity through hydroelectric power”.

At the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro where the Authority is undertaking a study and design for the construction of a dam for water supply at the school’s estate, the Managing Director, while addressing the Deputy Rector, Tpl Ademola Lasisi and other Senior Management Staff of the institution said he was at the school premises to see the proposed site for the dam in order to ensure that the project starts in earnest.

The Deputy Rector who received the Managing Director and his team on behalf of the Rector had earlier commended the Authority for the initiative, noting that the project, when completed would solve the perennial water problem of the institution.

Ashiru and his team was also well received at the palace of Ajalaiye of Ilugun South Ijebu, Oba Emmanuel Ademola Oluseyi Olusanu, Tolulade, Ilufemiloye, Atunlute 1 in Ijebu North East Local Government of Ogun State after visiting the proposed site for irrigation project in the area.

He informed Oba Olusanu of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s resolve to ensure food sufficiency in the country. He therefore requested for the release of land for irrigation project in the community to make this dream come to reality.

Oba Olusanu in his response thanked the MD and his team for the visit and good intentions for the community. He gave the assurance that “the community is ready to support the good intentions of President Tinubu by giving necessary support to the Authority.

Earlier, during his visit to the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Governor promised to provide enabling environment for the smooth operations of the Authority in the state.

The Governor directed a more robust partnership between the state and the Authority in view of massive programme the Authority is implementing across the state.

He immediately directed the Commissioner for Water Resources and Agriculture in the state to visit Iragbiji Dam site and make it accessable to the Authority.

“As a government with huge infra plan, collaboration with the River Basin will enhance our push to secure food security.” the Governor said.

The Managing Director earlier in his address has commended the collaboration between the state and the Authority in the past, which he said had enabled the Authority to execute key projects such as Iwo farm project, Songai farm Model at Oogi, supply of 36 hectares centre pivot irrigation system equipment to the state, construction of 10,000 capacity earthing fish pond in Ede amongst others.

Ashiru, while requesting for land for irrigation project at Iragbiji Dam, stated that with the approval of the state government, the irrigation would boost food production and also make full use of the potentials of the dam constructed since 2018.

The tour also took the O-ORBDA MD/CEO to Igan Alade, Oke-Odan of Ogun State, Itoikin in Lagos State. Asa, Sepeteri and Igbojaye Irrigation Projects in Oyo State where he engaged the farmers there and assured them of bringing private investors to boost food production in the areas and also complement their efforts at making more profits in agriculture.