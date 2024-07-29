IGP orders officers to protect EndBadGovernance protesters nationwide

IGP Egbetokun

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (Operations and Intelligence), the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) in charge of Zonal Police Headquarters, and the Commissioners of Police (CPs) in charge of State Commands across the country to protect protesters.

IGP was reacting to a request by human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), who asked him to provide protection for #EndBadGovernance protesters.

Egbetokun gave the directive in a letter dated 29 July 2024, signed by his Principal Staff Officer, CP Johnson Adenola.

The letter reads: “I am to inform you that the Inspector General of Police has directed the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (Operations and Intelligence), the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) in charge of Zonal Police Headquarters, and the Commissioners of Police (CPs) in charge of State Commands across the country to attend to your request.

“I am also to inform you that the Inspector General of Police wishes to have a meeting with you at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday, 30 July 2024, to deliberate further on your request”.