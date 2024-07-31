Ighodalo, Ogie storm Uhunmwonde, receive APC, LP defectors

Ighodalo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE campaign entourage of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Asue Ighodalo and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie, in the September 21, poll in Edo State, yesterday stormed Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state as part of his ward to ward campaign, where they were received in Ehor ward 1, Uhi ward 2, Igieduma ward 3 and Irhue ward 4.

Addressing the jubilant crowd, a community leader, Mr. Charles Egbe, declared that Uhunmwode was already locked down for Asue-Ogie and PDP and urged the people to come out enmasse to support the ‘Umbrella’, the symbol of the PDP.

In a significant speech, a leader of the Legacy Group of the PDP in the state, Dickson Imasogie, told the people that Ighodalo was a candidate that is trusted.

He told the people that he was a member of the aggrieved Legacy PDP but seeing Ighodalo and his capacity, he had to dump the Legacy Group to support Asue Ighodalo, knowing he would do better for the state and party and the fact that he is the best by far among all the candidates.

He appealed to the people to join hands with him to ensure total victory for the PDP and Asue-Ogie come September.

The Director -General of the campaign council, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, said PDP was the only party that truly loves the people of Edo State.

He charged the people to remain steadfast and vote PDP for good governance.

In his speech, Ighodalo promised to revamp and increase the agricultural production capacity of the people in the local government areas, establish a fruit factory, and complete ongoing projects in the area.

He also promised to provide a lasting solution to the problem of water supply in the area.

On his part, Ogie said they were coming into government to better the lives of the people, promising that the Irhue and Uhi Road would get speedy attention to help evacuate their farm products when they are voted into office.

Highpoint of the campaign was the formal defection of two lawyers in the area, Daniel Ogbegie and Felix Alari, two former staunch members of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Others who joined the party with their supporters were Mr. Nicolas Edokpayi and Jegede Robinson, both former House of Assembly candidates of the Labour Party.