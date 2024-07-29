Igbiaye calls for creation of Iwere state

A German-based Nigerian Mr.Victor Egwauliyemi Igbiaye has called for the creation of an Iwere state to be geographically located in the South West region of the country since the Itsekiri share a common boundary with the Yoruba of Ondo state.

Igbiaye in a statement signed and released to journalists said the Iwere tertiary has the required land mass and minerals resources to be a variable state.



He also urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to ensure that the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC upholds the electoral ACT as stipulated while carrying out the ongoing ward delineation in Warri Federal Constituency in Delta State.



“It is sad to note that in Nigeria government institutions like the Independent National Electoral will refuse to obey a court ruling for over ten years.



“The Independent National Electoral should use the original gazette map while carrying out the delineation to avoid causing a crisis in the Warri axis again”.