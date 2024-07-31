Ifeanyi Ubah: Nnewi monarch declares 3-day mourning

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE traditional ruler of Nnewi, Igwe Dr. Kenneth Orizu has declared a three-day mourning period in honour of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who died in the United Kingdom at the weekend.

The late Senator, who was representing Anambra South senatorial district held the traditional title of Ebubechukwuzo Nnewi.

A statement by the Principal Secretary to the traditional ruler, Prince Obi Orizu, said the monarch has urged the people of Nnewi and other residents in the town to join in mourning the loss of the community’s illustrious son.

The statement also invited clergy from different religious groups to lead their congregations in prayers for the peaceful repose of Senator Ubah.

“The three-day mourning period commences today, July 30th, 2024, and will conclude on August 1, 2024.

“The monarch’s declaration is a testament to the profound impact Senator Ubah had on the community.

“The late Senator Ubah was a renowned figure in Nnewi, celebrated for his contributions to the community’s development.

“His passing has left a void in the hearts of many, and the mourning period is a fitting tribute to his memory,” the statement said.