HOSTCOM lauds Tinubu over crude oil sale in Naira

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas ,HOSTCOM, has commended President Bola Tinubu for approving that crude oil be sold in Naira to Dangote Refinery and other indigenous refineries by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited ,NNPCL.

According to HOSTCOM, supplying crude to Dangote will help meet the domestic demands of Nigerians and put an end to the continuous importation of substandard and costly refined petroleum products into the country.

HOSTCOM in a statement signed by its National President, Chief Benjamin Tamaranebi and HRM Frank Okiakpe Igbeduowe, the Ga daga of Pete of Gbaraun Kingdom, added that what the president has done will ultimately give hope and confidence to local and international investors.

"We emphasize that supplying crude oil to Dangote Refinery will help to meet the domestic demands of Nigerians, and will certainly put an end to continuous importation of substandard and costly refine petroleum products into Nigeria."

“On Saturday 27th July, 2024, the National Executive Council and Board of Trustees of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) including some prominent traditional rulers in Niger Delta region, visited Dangote Refinery, on inspection to ascertain the true status of the largest refinery in Africa, proudly and strategically situated in Lagos State.

“While at the magnificent 650,000 bpd private Dangote Refinery, we made an appeal to you Mr. President to direct the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and International Oil Companies IOCs operating in our communities to sell and supply crude oil to Dangote Refinery and other local Refineries.

“Commendably, on Monday 29th July, 2024, you directed the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited to sell crude to Dangote Refinery and other upcoming refineries in Naira.This laudable decision was approved at the Federal Executive Council.

“Your directive to NNPCL to sell crude oil to Dangote Refinery and local Refineries is an attestation to government efforts to stabilize, reduce fuel prices and ensure availability of refined products.

“Nigeria blessed with abundance of crude oil and Refineries in the country should not be importing refined products and buying same at high price.

“Mr. President, while thanking you for directing NNPCL to sell crude oil to Dangote Refinery and others, it is also very important that you get the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna Refineries working as soon as possible.

“Finally, it is our submission that Alhaji Aliko Dangote and other Modular Refinery owners be appreciated for their patriotism and commitment in investing and building the magnificent 650,000 bpd Refinery and others in Nigeria.

“In conclusion let me appeal to fellow Nigerian to start thinking positively and believe that with this direction of local refining the hardship will be drastically reduce to the barest minimum.”