Heavily armed security agents take over Adamawa roads ahead of planned hunger protest

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

Heavy and stern-looking security operatives have taken over the streets of the Adamawa state capital ahead of the proposed nationwide hunger protest slated for tomorrow Thursday.

The security operatives in an “operation show your force ” are patrolling all the nooks and crannies of the capital city as the protest D-day gets closer.

The security forces comprise the Army, Airforce, Police, and all the paramilitary forces including vigilante groups are in a convoy of not less than 200 vehicles in the operation.

Meanwhile, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has beckoned on the citizens not to take part in the nationwide protest rather they should uphold the tenets of peace for the sustainability of development.

The State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr Iliya James who spoke on behalf of the Governor stated that the state is known for peace and translated to the current developmental giant stride of the administration.

Mr Iliya stressed that “we must say no to agents of destruction and destabilization and uphold the tenets of peace for development to be sustained”,

The government spokesman urged citizens of the State to avoid gatherings that could potentially lead to disaster or any clandestine conduct that will lead to loss of lives and property.

The State Government, he said while acknowledging the rights of Nigerians to a free, peaceful and lawful assembly, admonishes the good people of Adamawa State to avoid gatherings that could snowball into disastrous outings for miscreants and hideous creatures to take advantage of and wreak havoc on the people leading to loss of lives and properties.

” Government is not unmindful of the hardships people are passing through and it also feels the pulse of every citizen of the State in this trying moment”, he lamented.

” The purported 20 trucks of food items allocated by the Federal government to the State is yet to be received”, Mr Iliya James stated.

The commissioner however added that the government has been proactive in distributing relief materials to the people of Adamawa State over time within the limit of its resources.