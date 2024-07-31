Hardship: We’ll monitor to ensure protection of rights of protesters – NHRC

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, on Wednesday, said it would deploy its officials to monitor the planned nationwide protest to ensure adequate protection of the rights of the participants.

The Commission, which maintained that the right to protest was guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution, as amended, however, urged all the parties to avoid actions that could endanger public safety, damage properties or undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Dr Tony Ojukwu, SAN, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja, equally faulted security agencies for asking organisers of the protest scheduled to commence tomorrow, to seek and obtain permission.

He stressed that the Court of Appeal had in the decided case-law in IGP Vs ANPP & Others, 2007, AHRLR 179, “laid down the judicial principles recognising the preeminent position of the right to freedom of expression, right to freedom of association and assembly.”

According to the NHRC boss, the appellate court, held that “the right to demonstrate and the right to protest on matters of public concern are rights which are in the public interest and that which individuals must possess, and which they should exercise without impediment as long as no wrongful act is done.”

He said: “The decision aligns with international human rights standards regarding freedom of expression and assembly, reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to upholding these rights within its democratic framework under the following principles: Citizens do do require police permits to hold peaceful protests.

“Notification to law enforcement about planned assemblies does not equate to seeking permission but serves as an avenue for ensuring safety and orderly conduct of protests and assemblies.

“Law enforcement agencies must respect citizens’ rights while maintaining public order without infringing upon constitutional freedoms.

“Citizens and protesters have the consequential obligations to ensure orderly conduct, respect for law and the security of other citizens and public and private properties.

“In view of the foregoing, the NHRC in exercise of its mandate, urges the Federal and State Governments to uphold the fundamental rights and fundamental objectives of state policy enshrined in the Constitution of Nigeria.

“Federal and State Governments have obligations to facilitate peaceful assemblies by ensuring full protection of protests assemblies.

“Federal and State Governments shall ensure that protests are not disrupted by opposing third parties, counter-demonstrators or hostile forces.

“Federal and State Governments shall ensure that initial approaches to emerging violence by protesters or counter-protesters does not immediately lead to the use of deadly force and measures to preserve human loves shall be ensured in accordance with international best practices.

“Protest leaders shall ensure that the protest is peaceful and avoid provocative actions such as carrying ATMs, hate speeches, attacks on law enforcement and security agencies or looting of public and private properties.

“While the right to protest is guaranteed, the protection of critical infrastructure is also essential.

“The NHRC believes that through dialogue, respect for human rights and adherence to the rule of law, it is possible to address the grievances of the protesters while maintaining public order.

“The NHRC will deploy its protective and promotional mandate to monitor every protest in Nigeria and ensure that the aforementioned human rights principles are observed by state and non-state actors,” Ojukwu, SAN, added.

Meanwhile, the Commission said it would soon release the report of its investigation on alleged violation of rights of women in the North East region of the country by security agents deployed to fight insurgency.

It disclosed that the investigative panel, headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Abdul Aboki, concluded its sitting on March 17, after it interviewed about 190 witnesses and visited various states in the region.