Hardship: RUN begs youths to shelve protests, dialogue with govt

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A group, Rising-Up for a United Nigeria (RUN), has urged Nigerian youths to abandon plans for a national protest over the country’s economic hardship, instead opting for dialogue with the government.

The group’s National Convener, Ambassador Solomon Adodo, appealed during a live interview on Radio Nigeria Network, citing efforts to arrange a meeting between the President, Senate President, and Nigerian youth to address their concerns.

Adodo revealed that plans are underway for the Senate President to address Nigerian youths on International Youth Day on August 12 in Abuja, while President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has also indicated interest in dialoguing with Nigerians.

The group argued that the current administration has demonstrated a commitment to addressing the country’s challenges, citing recent initiatives such as the minimum wage increase, consumer credit support scheme, and student loan project.

Adodo urged Nigerians to take advantage of government interventions in the Ministries of Trades and Investment, Sports and Youth Development, and Agriculture to better themselves and avoid being used as tools by those seeking to destabilize the country.

He also commended President Tinubu’s administration for its progressive policies and efforts to steer the country out of hardship, citing the recent Executive Order mandating NNPC to supply crude to Dangote Refinery and other modular refineries operating in Nigeria with payments in naira.

He said, “Nigerians especially the youth and middle-aged citizens cannot afford to blindly go through a national protest without first of all exploring avenues for amicable resolution knowing fully well how it will end up affecting them.

“As a group, we have been actively engaging with the Executive and Legislative arms of government. Plans are almost at the concluding stage to have the Senate President address Nigerian youth at this year’s International Youth Day on August 12 in Abuja. Mr. President has also indicated interest to dialogue with Nigerians, engaging with different stakeholders to prevent plots to discredit the current administration.

“The current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated an immense capacity to stir the country out of the accumulated mismanagement and hardship we are currently experiencing.

“We urge Nigerians to take advantage of interventions in the Ministries of Trades and Investment, Sports and Youth Development, and Agriculture to better themselves towards self-employment and desist from becoming willing tools in the hands of misfits who are masquerading as patriots to set the country on fire.”