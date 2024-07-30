Hardship protest: Federal lawmaker urges youths to embrace dialogue

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ekiti North Constituency II, Akinlayo Kolawole Davidson, has called on Nigerian youths to shelve the planned nationwide protest slated for August 1.

Speaking to newsmen in Ekiti State, yesterday, the federal lawmaker appealed to the aggrieved youths to come to the table and dialogue for the sake of peaceful co-existence.

Akinlayo, who admitted to the soaring cost of living in the country, argued that taking to the streets may result in violence as the protest could be hijacked to protest may likely be hijacked by some belligerent politicians who are still nursing the loss of 2023 elections.

He, therefore, craved the indulgence of the youths to allow a “jaw-jaw” instead of “war-war”.

He said: “In the history of democracy, violence and instability have never won. Nigerian youths are very creative and hardworking, and should not be puns in the hands of some desperate politicians whose sole interest is to instigate violence and set the country on fire.

“As long as we have no other country to call ours, we should do our utmost to preserve the entity called Nigeria. And as giant of Africa, the survival of some African nations depend on us.

“As a people, we have got to learn from history. In the word of Winston Churchill, those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. History never repeats itself. Every single historical moment is distinct from those past.

“However, we must learn from our mistakes so that we do not run the risk of repeating them. We should not repeat the mistakes of #Endsars. In Lagos alone, government lost over N700b properties that were gratuitously destroyed.

“Till date, the ruins are still here with us; and we should be aware that our present economy is such a fledging one given the removal of the fuel subsidy. Yes, the pains are indescribable but the rewards will be worthwhile in the end. And the removal of the fuel subsidy which costs $10b per year was in the best interest of Nigerians.”

Highlighting the efforts of the Tinubu administration, Akinlayo said: “Within the few months of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government, the welfare of the masses has been prioritised by focusing more on agriculture and food security, economy, security, education and healthcare system, women and youth development, transportation and infrastructure.

“As part of the efforts to retooling and repositioning Nigeria, the President Tinubu-led administration has launched N100b CNG buses; effected Conditional Cash Transfer to one million nano businesses and N75b fund to support manufacturers; launched the National Philanthropy Office, NPO, to mobilise $200m in private investments; established N5b single-digit interest fund in partnership with Sterling Bank through Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN; and floated the Naira.

“It has also signed the Nigeria Data Protection Law so as to safeguard personal information and provide data protection; approved the takeoff of Consumer Credit Scheme so as to enable Nigerians access goods and services and pay overtime for essential needs like homes, vehicles, education and healthcare; distributed 42,000 metric tons and improved mechanisation and empowerment of young Nigerian farmers; injected $2.5b into Basic Health Care Provision Fund; and signed the 2023 Electricity Bill into law so as to break the monopoly of electricity generation, distribution and transmission.

“More importantly, it has approved the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund of $25bn per year in the areas of infrastructure such as roads, rail, agriculture, ports, and aviation.”