Hardship: Organizer of planned protest opts out in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A youth group and one of the organizers of EndBadGovernanceinNigeria, Concerned Revolutionary Youths, has pulled out of the planned nationwide protest, in Ondo state.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the state capital, the leader of the group in Ondo state, Ogundipe Seyi Olaniyi, said with ” the security information at their disposal, the protest is going to be disruptive and violent.

Ogundipe said the decision to back out of the protest was reached after a careful appraisal of the situation and the interventions of prominent indigenes of the state.

He however, said the group, has written to its counterparts across the country intimating of the group’s intent to pull out of the protest and continue to dialogue with government on issues of concern to Nigerians.

The group leader, added that the group in Ondo State has also written to security agents and concerned authorities signifying its intent not to participate in the planned nationwide protest.

He said the group was neither induced financially or intimidated, but said they resolved to pull out of the planned protest due to the interventions and security reports that some groups were preparing to hijack the protest to settle ethnic scores.

Ogundipe noted that the planned protest had already achieved its aim, nothing that President Ahmed Tinubu had started to attend to the demands of the organisers.

He said apart from this, the President has taken some proactive measures to address many of the issues raised by the organizers to bring smiles to the faces of Nigerians.

According to him “the Deji of Akure, and most importantly the corps Commandant of Amotekun, Akogun Tunji Adeleye engaged some of us and we have decided to put a stop to the protest and as such we will continue to engage and write the government.

“We will be putting hold to this protest not because we are being bankrolled or we are being given money. We only believe in good governance.

“It is an obvious fact that we are not bankrolled or given money but because we believe in good governance.

“We are actually embarking on the protest, because of the hardship in the society. It is obvious now that we are facing lot of deplorable condition in our society.

” It is on this parameter that we youths across the 36 states of Nigeria including the FCT said to come out to show our grievances”