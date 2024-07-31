Hardship: Cabals behind planned nationwide protests, Tinubu’s aide alleges

By Nnasom David

Special Adviser to the President on Student Engagement, Mr. Sunday Asefon has accused cabals and enemies of Nigeria of masterminding the planned protests.

He added that they (cabals) are opposed to President Tinubu’s innovative policies and youth-inclusive government.

Asefon said this on Wednesday in Abuja during a town hall meeting on the proposed protest.

According to him, “They are used to a system where ministers are appointed based on age, but President Tinubu has come to change that. He has brought in young people and introduced policies that are not in line with their interests.”

Asefon highlighted the administration’s achievements, particularly in the education sector, saying: “No president has achieved what President Tinubu has done in one year.

“He has made student loans a reality, resolved the long-standing issue between the federal government and lecturers, and introduced policies that benefit young people.”

Asefon lamented that they had failed to effectively communicate Tinubu’s achievements to the public, particularly on campuses.

“I have failed because I couldn’t go to campuses to tell them what our president has been achieving since one year in office. But I’m sure that is the Nigeria many of us have dreamed of”, he said.

On his part, the President National Association of Nigeria Students (NANs), Lucky Emonefe, urged Nigerian to be patient with Tinubu’s government.

He added that the protest, if held, may be hijacked and mayhem caused, adding that the president should endeavors to meet the cries of Nigerian students.

Other stakeholders, political leaders and CSOs in the gathering encouraged Nigerians to shelve the protest and embrace dialogue.