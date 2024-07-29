Hardship: Be more patient with Tinubu, shun protest, Aiyedatiwa begs Nigerians

By Dayo Johnson, Akure.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state has appealed to Nigerians to exercise more patient with the administration of President Bola Tinubu, and shun the planned protest.

Aiyedatiwa said this in Akure, Ondo state capital, during a meeting with some leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

He said that the President Bola Tinubu administration has “beautiful plans to improve the living conditions of the people.

The governor expressed confidence in the ability to turn around the nation’s fortune but sought the understanding of Nigerians, saying Rome was not built in day.

Aiyedatiwa who appealed to the sponsors of the nationwide protest to seek a more peaceful option and approach that will promote development, national peace and political stability.

He said that ” It is still within their right to protest but I want to appeal to Nigerians, especially the youths to give peace a chance. They should give the President time to concentrate in turning around the fortune of the country.

“Development thrives in a peaceful environment, let us all be united and collectively tackle the prevailing economic hardship confronting the nation.

“We should all avoid a protest tht could lead to destruction of lives and property as this might worsen out economic situation. The EndSARS protest that was hijacked by hoodlums is still fresh in our memories.

“Hoodlums can hijacked a peaceful protest and turn it to bloody one, the consequences of this will add salt to injury as hoodlums might take the advantage to destroy public assets,”

“I want to appeal to Ondo state youths not to participate in the protest because governments at all levels are working hard to implement policies that would give lasting solutions to the hardship in the country.

“The government has been engaging with the stakeholders and government officials to ensure that the issue is resolved.

“The President has been meeting with all key stakeholders and here in Ondo state, we have also been meeting with stakeholders to make life comfortable for the people of our dear state.