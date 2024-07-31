Hardship: Ask your Governors, they have been given rice, fertilizers – Maigari

… Says Taraba Residents Should Be Patient With FG

… As ALGON Appeals to Residents to Shun Protest

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Minister of State for Steel Development, Uba Maigari, has said the federal government has taken remedial measures to ensure that the hardship currently experienced by Nigerians is stemmed.

He noted that some of these measures include the release of several tonnes of rice and fertilizers to state governors for distribution, as well as negotiation and approval of a new minimum wage.

He spoke in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital, on the sidelines of a town hall engagement with stakeholders ahead of the scheduled protest against hunger and hardship.

According to him, “The president directed the release of rice and fertilizers in large quantities directly to state governors, whether they are PDP, APC, or APGA.

“I think you should, as journalists and professionals, do your job by asking state governors, starting from our brother here.

“He has taken delivery of fertilizers the federal government sent to governors, and there is also rice delivered to governors across the country.

“These are some of the remedial measures, including the new minimum wage which has just been signed into law, before the long-term economic programmes and policies of government begin to benefit all.

“We are not happy with food shortages, which is why the FG has taken these measures.”

He further appealed to Taraba youths and pro-protesters to stay focused on the issue and not allow themselves to be used by anarchists.

He said, “As a government, we are not against protest because we are democrats, but we are appealing that the youths should be patient and avoid being used by proponents of division.”

Also, the Taraba State ALGON Chairman, Dr. Aminu Jauro, has appealed to residents of the state to shun protests.

He noted that the state governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has performed beyond expectations, and the protest might undermine ongoing efforts to reposition the state on the right track.

Dr. Jauro listed some of the governor’s achievements to include free basic and secondary education, affordable tertiary education, and the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage, among others.

According to him, “the proposed protest might undermine these ongoing efforts and paint a picture of disunity at a time when solidarity and support are crucial.

“I urge the youths, women, clubs, and associations within Jalingo local government to acknowledge and support the positive strides of His Excellency, the Executive Governor, by refraining from participating in the scheduled protest.

“Let us instead come together to engage in constructive dialogue, work collaboratively, and support the continuous progress of our state.”