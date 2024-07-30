Hardship: 3 CSOs cancel planned protest in Abuja, 19 Northern states

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Three groups, Take It Back (North Central), Middle Belt Economic Forum, and Renewed Hope Prosperity Ambassadors, have called off a planned protest in Abuja and 19 Northern states over concerns about potential destabilization and harm to their communities.

The groups, which announced their decision at a joint press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, cited a careful appraisal of the situation and fruitful interactions with the Minister of Water Resources, Prof. Joseph Utsev, as reasons for their decision.

Dr. Amodu Ben, speaking on behalf of the groups, commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and other critical stakeholders in the North Central for their efforts in maintaining peace and order in the region.

The groups acknowledged the right to protest as an inherent and fundamental aspect of citizenship but emphasized the need for peaceful and constructive dialogue to avoid catastrophic consequences.

They also recognized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s development agenda, particularly the initiatives of the Ministry of Water Resources, as a testament to his commitment to the nation’s progress and advancement.

The groups urged citizens to redirect their energies towards constructive dialogue and engagement with the government

They said, “We have come to this decision not out of fear or intimidation, but out of a deep understanding of the current political climate and the potential consequences of our actions.

“We would like to seize this opportunity to express our heartfelt commendation to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other critical stakeholders in the North Central. Their tireless efforts in maintaining peace and order in the region have not gone unnoticed, and their dedication to the well-being of our nation is truly commendable.

“We also extend our unreserved and heartfelt commendation to President Tinubu for his indefatigable efforts in constructing the nation of our collective aspirations.

“Let us join forces to build a brighter future for the Middle Belt region, one that is founded upon the principles of peace, prosperity, and cooperation.”