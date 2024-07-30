Gunmen kill Customs officer, abduct one in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu

Birnin-Kebbi —Gunmen have killed and abducted one Customs officer at Koko base in Kebbi State.

The Kebbi State Command of the Nigeria Customs service, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Salisu, said gunmen trailed the anti smuggling squad to their base at Koko, destroyed facilities, killed one officer, Dabo Umar and abducted one Babagana Kabiru.

However, the remains of the deceased were retrieved and conveyed to Kaduna for Islamic burial.

The command’s Comptroller, Earnest Iheanacho, while consoling with the family of the late officer said a manhunt has been launched to rescue the abducted officer.

He said: “We will not be deterred or forced by fear to abandon the patrol or the borders. Our resolve to stem smuggle at all costs is unwavering despite threats by disgruntled elements.”

While, the rescue operations continues, the command pledged to provide updates and charged officers at the borders to continue to exhibit high sense of professionalism and always use available safety nets during operations.