Gunmen abduct Sokoto traditional ruler, 6 others

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked and abducted Sarkin Gobir of Gatawa district Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa and his biological son along Sokoto/ Sabon Birni road.

According to the public relations officer of the Sokoto state police Command, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i special operatives from the command are trailing the abductors.

An elder son of the victim, Alhaji Isa Sarkin Gobir confirmed the incident saying that the district head was ambushed at Kwanar Maharba area by Gunnen while travelling from Sokoto to his home town Sabon Birni town, headquarters of Sabon Birni local government area.

Gobir further said the bandits on sighting the emir’s vehicle started shooting guns such resulted in the tires of the vehicle busting and the driver losing control of the car and forcing the car to a sudden stop.

According to him, the suspected bandits abducted the district head and his driver who happened to be his biological son.

Alhaji Isa therefore appealed to the government to do everything possible to ensure the release of the victims.

Local sources in Sabon Birni said the incident has sparked outrage and concern among residents, who are calling on authorities to take action.

They said an additional five persons had been kidnapped in the Sabon Birni area on the same day the district head was attacked.

“This is happening as the security challenges in Nigeria continue to worsen, despite efforts by authorities to address the situation”,

“The kidnapping incident is one of the latest in the series of breaches in the eastern part of the state which has been plagued by banditry and kidnapping for almost a decade”,

“Rural communities in the area have been criticizing the government for.not doing enough in the handling of insecurity and with much growing concern that the challenges are getting out of control”,

“The government has promised to address the issue, but so far, there has been no tangible progress”,

“The security situation in Nigeria is a complex and challenging one, and it requires a comprehensive and coordinated approach to address it effectively.”