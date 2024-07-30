Group moves to avert protests in Nigeria, sensitises youths on patriotism

The BenKalu Intellectuals Network (BIN), a think tank of young intellectuals, has launched a nationwide campaign to de-escalate the growing feeling of disunity, hatred, and animosity in the country.

In a statement signed by its intellectual leader, Comrade Benedict Aguele, the group expressed commitment to building honest and patriotic leaders based on the philosophy of its mentor, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

While admitting that frustrations are high, and emotions are running deep due to the economic hardship, Aguele added that protests and violence are not the solution.

The group, therefore, said it is committed to supporting the laudable reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration which are geared towards building a more prosperous and equitable society.

The BenKalu Network said it has met with over 1,000 groups in the last one week and all have assured that it will not protest against the administration.

Aguele said rather, the groups will work closely with leaders of thoughts across board to see to the implementation of laudable reforms.

“As a network of young thinkers, we recognize the importance of peace and progress in achieving our collective goals,” Aguele said.

“We have embarked on a mission to sensitize young Nigerians on the need to prioritize patriotism and national unity above personal interests.

“Our methods include social media campaigns, workshops, seminars, and community outreach programs.

“In light of the current economic challenges facing our nation, we understand that frustrations are high, and emotions are running deep.

“However, we strongly believe that protests and violence are not the solutions to our problems. Instead, we should channel our energies towards constructive engagement, dialogue, and collaboration with the government.”

The group, therefore, urged all Nigerians, especially the youth, to support the government and refrain from participating in any form of protest.

Aguele added: “Let us work together to build a more prosperous and peaceful Nigeria.

“Patriotism is the foundation of our campaign, as we believe that love for our country should be the guiding principle of our actions.

“This means that every decision we make and every step we take should be motivated by a desire to promote the welfare and prosperity of Nigeria and its people.

“Unity is the backbone of our campaign, as we recognize that our diversity is our strength and that together, we can achieve greatness.

“We believe that our differences are what make us unique and strong and that by embracing and celebrating our diversity, we can build a more inclusive and equitable society.

“Dialogue is the engine of our campaign, as we advocate for constructive engagement and dialogue as the best means of resolving conflicts.

“We believe that by talking to each other, listening to each other’s perspectives, and working together, we can find solutions to even the most seemingly intractable problems.

“Progress is the goal of our campaign, as we are committed to building a better future for ourselves and generations to come.

“The BenKalu Intellectuals Network is committed to supporting the laudable reforms of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, which are geared towards building a more prosperous and equitable society.

“We believe that the President’s vision for a better Nigeria aligns with our own values of patriotism, unity, dialogue, and progress.

“We are particularly impressed by the administration’s efforts to address the country’s economic challenges, improve infrastructure, and enhance the quality of life for all Nigerians.

“As a think tank, we are convinced that the President’s reforms will have a positive impact on the country and its people.

“We are therefore committed to supporting and promoting these reforms through our various platforms and activities.

“We will continue to engage with stakeholders, conduct research, and provide policy recommendations that will help to ensure the success of the President’s agenda.

“We believe that by working together and supporting one another, we can create a brighter, more prosperous future for all Nigerians.

“Join us in this noble cause. Let us work together to build a Nigeria where peace, progress, and prosperity reign supreme.”