Govt, security agents debunk reports of protest in Niger state

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna.

Minna-Niger State Government has described as false Reports of Protests in part of the state and therefore Urged residents to go about their businesses without fear.

Similarly, reports from Security Agents in the state have through The state government described The online report by a Daily Newspaper,( not Vanguard) as untrue.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser, Print Media, Aisha Wakaso to Governor Muhammed Umaru Bago described the media report as unfounded and should therefore be disregarded by the people.

The Media online report has claimed that protests had commenced on the Abuja-Kaduna road in Niger State yesterday which was later discovered to be untrue.

“The Chairman of Suleja Local Government, Ishaku Bawa Naibi has confirmed that no protests occurred in his jurisdiction.

“Additionally, security reports from the area corroborate this statement indicating that there have been no disruptions or demonstrations in the State,” the statement added.

Government therefore called on all law-abiding citizens to continue their legitimate businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation adding that the State Government remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents.

It would be recalled that some stakeholders in the state had taken a decision not to be part of the protests but rather toe the path of peace.

The government urged the media to be very objective in their official duties by avoiding sensationalism that could incite unrest or create unnecessary fear among the populace.