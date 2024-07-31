Gov Ododo distributes N50m credit to livestock farmers in Kogi

By Boluwaji OBAHOPO, Lokoja

In his quest to support youths, women and People Living With Disabilities (PLWD) in the state Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has flagged off a credit support scheme aimed at increasing productivity and improving agricultural supply through the poultry value chain in the state.

At a ceremony held at the Kogi State Government House in Lokoja, Governor Ododo praised the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the World Bank Group for introducing the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support otherwise known as L-PRES project which he described as a game changer in the agricultural sector in the state.

The Governor expressed the determination of the Kogi State Government to meet the objectives of the L-PRES project, stressing that Kogi state will utilize its strategic location, vast arable land and abundant human resources to enhance productivity and guarantee food security in line with the campaign promises of his administration.

The state comissioner for Agriculture and food security, Timothy Ojomah said the credit supply initiative for livestock farmers in the state will improve the welfare of the people of the state through improved livestock productivity.

In his remarks, the state coordinator of L-PRES project, Dr. Olufemi Bolarin noted that the L-PRES project will continue to empower women and youths in the agricultural sector through the credit support for women and youth entrepreneurs in the poultry value chain.

On his part, the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Multilateral and Donor Agencies, Dr. Abdullahi Ozomata congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to make the best use of the opportunity given to them by the state government and its partners.

The L-PRES project which is a partnership between the world Bank and the Kogi state government has so far provided credit support for 500 women and youth farmers in the poultry value chain in Kogi State