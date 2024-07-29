Foundation calls on stakeholders to guide against child marriage

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Damilola Akapo

A non-governmental organization, Bella Foundation for Child and Maternal Care, has said that, the issue of child marriage should be prioritized by all stakeholders.

The founder, Bella Akhagba disclosed this at the just concluded Child Marriage Competition, held in Lagos.

Akhagba explained that, the organization has not relented in the area of advocacy as it draws the attention of various stakeholders which include policy makers on the menace of child marriage. Adding that the advocacy has yielded positive result as lawmakers from different local government including Ojo, Lagos Mainland and Apapa local government drafted a bye law against child marriage which is awaiting passage into law.

According to Akhagba, the maiden edition of the competition was aimed raising awareness on child marriage causes and consequences among adolescent girls as well as to assess the level of knowledge on the different programs the organization has conducted on child marriage for girls in different secondary schools within the three local government areas, Apapa, Ojo and Lagos Mainland.

The competition which was sponsored by EVOCA foundation and NOMMONTU foundation had in attendance students from Chrismercy Academy, Ojo, Araromi Senior High school, Apapa and Lagos City College, Lagos Mainland.

Akhagba disclosed that “Winners of the competition were presented with award certificates with Chrismercy Academy in Ojo that took the 1st position, Araromi Senior High School, 2nd position, while Lagos City College took 3rd position.

“In addition the three contestants were also given prizes while consolation prizes were given to the audience who participated in the competition, she said.