Fortreal celebrates first anniversary with over 1,500 realtors impacted

Fortreal Real Estate Academy, a subsidiary of Fortreal Rei Ltd, with a vision to inspire and empower a generation of realtors and real estate professionals who are skillful, knowledgeable, outstanding, and legally smart, has marked it first anniversary with over 1,500 experts impacted.

In the past one year, Fortreal Real Estate Academy has trained 108 paid students and 9 real estate companies. Amongst this number, 30% were physical graduates in Abuja, 65% were online students across Nigeria and the remaining 5% were online students outside Nigeria, all trained by the No. 1 Real Estate Academy in Nigeria.

At a general level, Fortreal Real Estate Academy has trained, interacted and provided learning opportunities for over 1,500 realtors across Africa with its most beneficiaries/trainees coming from Nigeria, Uganda and Uk respectively.

According to the Lead Facilitator, “The journey of the Fortreal Real Estate Academy has just started”

The first lecture on the graduation event was delivered by Coach Abraham Orukpe, who spoke on the need and essence of building structures and systems for a scalable real estate business. The second speaker, Dr. Godwin Omage, discussed leveraging technology for a profitable real estate business.

Awards were given to two outstanding graduates and two companies trained by the Academy

The graduation ended with a dinner in the evening and it was graced by developers, high profile individuals and business owners within the real estate space.

According to the Head of Training, Martha Ike, Fortreal Real Estate Academy is on a committed journey to being the Number One Real Estate Academy in Nigeria providing practical and quality learning opportunities for students across Nigeria, Africa and the entire world.”