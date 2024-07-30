Food Production: Farmers express anxiety over implementation of agric policies

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – Farmers in the agric space have expressed anxiety over implementation of policies in the agricultural sector despite the high hopes the Federal Government gave farmers and stakeholders in the sector for massive food production and security.

In a reaction to policy implementation by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the Chief Executive Officer, EA Daniels Farm, Sapele, Delta State, Engr Daniel Ijeh, said the Federal Government announcement on the suspension of tariffs on the importation of grain, raised serious concerns about the status of the 2023 wheat production initiative and others.

Ijeh also said the sudden policy shift raises questions about the government’s commitment to the ambitious project announced just months earlier.

He said: “In November 2023, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security announced an ambitious plan to support effective dry-season farming across Nigeria. This initiative, spearheaded by Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, aimed to bolster local food production and reduce Nigeria’s dependency on imported wheat. The plan included the importation of 6,750MT of high-yielding certified wheat seeds, specifically the Borlaug 100 variety, through the Flour Millers Association of Nigeria, FMAN.”

He also recalled that, “During a tour of the Apapa Bulk Terminal Facility of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Senator Kyari highlighted the government’s commitment to transforming the food production capacity of Nigerian farmers.

“The administration of Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu was dedicated to fostering public-private partnerships to drive local food production. This collaboration with FMAN was expected to enhance the productivity and sustainability of the national wheat production plan.

“FMAN, under the leadership of Chairman John Coumantaros, had already made significant strides in Nigeria’s wheat development agenda.

“The association provided input loans to over 7,000 farmers and established funding for research and capacity development.”

According to him, “FMAN facilitated the procurement of over 51,000 metric tonnes of wheat grain from 504 collection points across 15 states and supported over 100,000 smallholder farmers with vital training, equipment, and agronomic support.”

He also pointed out that, “Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, emphasized that the wheat self-sufficiency plan was part of the National Agricultural Growth Scheme, NAGS.

“This scheme, supported by the African Development Bank, AfDB, aimed to enhance productivity across six staple commodity value chains: maize, cassava, sorghum, rice, soybeans, and wheat.

“The dry season farming initiative was to focus on wheat, rice, maize, and cassava, followed by a comprehensive wet season exercise, all targeted at ensuring food availability and affordability for Nigerians.

“This comprehensive plan was designed to address the challenges facing Nigeria’s wheat value chain and promote local production.

“However, in July 2024, the Federal Government announced the suspension of tariffs on the importation of grain, raising concerns about the status of the 2023 wheat production initiative.

“This sudden policy shift calls into question the government’s commitment to the ambitious project announced just months earlier.”

Meanwhile,he queried, “What happened to the high-yielding Borlaug 100 wheat seeds? What progress has been made in reducing Nigeria’s wheat import dependency? How has the partnership with FMAN and other stakeholders evolved since the initial announcement? These are questions that need to be addressed to ensure transparency and accountability.”

He also demanded that, “The public deserves an update on the status of the 2023 wheat production initiative. The success of such initiatives is crucial for Nigeria’s food security and economic stability.

“We urge the Federal Government and the FMAFS to provide a detailed report on the progress, challenges, and future plans for the wheat production project.

“Nigeria’s agricultural sector holds immense potential, and with the right policies and sustained commitment, it can drive self-sufficiency and economic growth.

“The 2023 wheat production initiative was a promising step in this direction, and it is essential to understand what has transpired since its launch.

He still insisted that, “The nation awaits answers and action to ensure that the goals set out last year are achieved for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, the National President, Smallholder Women Farmers Organizations in Nigeria, SWOFON, Fatima Gunmi, also cried out over inadequate attention given to women farmers who have been feeding the over 200 million Nigerians on daily basis as far agricultural inputs are concerned.

“Currently, farmers are supported with subsidised farming input by the FMAFS, but Smallholder Women Farmers Organizations in Nigeria, SWOFON, are yet to benefit.

“I therefore want to call on the government to come to the aid of smallholder Women Farmers organizations in Nigeria, SWOFON, so as to improve their livelihoods and contribute to food insecurity in the country.

“Right now, fertiliser distribution is ongoing, but as usual, not to real farmers.”

According to her, “I learnt that distribution is happening all over the country. Women farmers have been calling, disturbing me even from other States when they heard the news about fertiliser distribution.

“The most important issue other than not giving it to farmers is that the quantity is too small.”

She also queried and lamented, “How can two or three farmers of a whole organization be given two sacks each in a State? Even if 100 sacks are given in a State of 10-20 local governments?

“How many wards are in each local government? How many cooperatives are in each ward?”

She also demanded that, “Tractors or power tillers should be available to help us in our farms.

“This is not an issue of one or two items if we want to curve hunger and food insecurity.

She also tasked the government, “There must be an aggressive approach.

We are handicapped because we are not getting the support we deserve or we expect.

“It is very sad and very discouraging. What we want is direct allocation of inputs to smallholder Women Farmers organization, SWOFON, from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.”