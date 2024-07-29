FITC to unveil Sustainability ESG Institute

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) said it will launch its Sustainability & Environment , Social and Governance, ESG, Institute at its inaugural summit.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FITC, Mrs . Chizor Malize disclosed this during a press briefing in Lagos.

The Summit themed : “Sustainability and innovation” would be held on July 31st, 2024.

She noted that the Sustainability & ESG Institute was established with a clear mandate to drive impactful change within the financial services sector and beyond.

“This new initiative reflects our commitment to aligning with global sustainability standards and supporting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) sustainability goals.

“The FITC Sustainability & ESG institute’s establishment follows the Nigerian Bankers Committee’s launch of the Nigerian Sustainability Banking Principles (NSBP) in 2012, marking a significant advancement in aligning Nigeria’s financial sector with global sustainability standards”, she said.

She noted that the Institute aimed to foster a culture of sustainability within Africa’s financial services sector by:Providing cutting-edge knowledge solutions through workshops, training, and conferences; Facilitating policy development and strategic advisory to enhance ESG integration; Supporting both operators and regulators in achieving their sustainability objectives among other things.

According to FITC, ESG integration matters because it enhances business sustainability, risk management, and investor appeal while fostering societal benefits like environmental preservation and social equity.

“It’s crucial for organizations to adopt ESG principles to stay competitive, innovative, and compliant with regulations”, FITC said.

Malize mentioned that the Summit will feature Philip Ikeazor, Deputy Governor Financial Service Sector at the Central Bank of Nigeria and Chairman of the FITC Board, Andrey Bogdanov, CEO, Risk Insights and World Economic Forum Board Member, Oluwasoromidayo George, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Director, Coca-Cola HBC.among other guests.

She added: “Attendees will gain invaluable insights into the latest global ESG trends, practical strategies for implementation, and innovative approaches to achieving sustainability goals, business practices and regulatory compliance.”