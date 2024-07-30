FG urged to activate dormant oil metering contracts

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Federal Government has been urged to activate existing oil metering contracts to avoid duplication and potential revenue loss.

The Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER) made the call on Monday, citing recent contract awards for oil and gas metering.

Frank Tietie, Director of Advocacy at CASER, expressed concern that the new contracts duplicate services already covered by an existing contract, potentially undermining Nigeria’s national interest and reeking of high-level corruption.

Tietie questioned why the Nigerian Shippers Council and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy have not activated the existing contract.

CASER raised suspicions of corruption and favouritism, noting that the recent contracts were awarded without transparency and adherence to public procurement standards.

The group has initiated a freedom of information request to uncover details of the contract awards and beneficiaries.

Tietie said, “It is important to question why the Nigerian Shippers Council and the Honorable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy have not activated the existing contract, instead they have allowed for a duplication of the same contract by another agency of the same government. This duplication seems to either be motivated by corruption and the self-enrichment of certain individuals in positions of power or the refusal of a cabal benefiting from the status quo.

“In the spirit of transparency and justice for the Nigerian people, we call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call to order all the relevant authorities to immediately stop the unnecessary and unjust duplication of award of the oil and gas metering and cargo monitoring contract. We have suspicions related to corruption and favoritism. To get to the bottom of this, we have decided to immediately initiate a freedom of information request.

“We are committed to ensuring that the Nigerian government’s institutions and agents work in the interest of the Nigerian people’s well-being and welfare. Therefore, we urge the President to hold to account and sanction all those officials involved in this clear case of corrupt contract maneuvering.”