FG suspends import duties, taxes on essential food items

By Godwin Oritse

In a bid to cushion the effect of the inflationary trend in Nigeria, the Federal Government, through the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has suspended import duties and taxes on some items to make them more affordable for Nigerians.

Disclosing this Tuesday, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, said that the government was committed to addressing the situation in a seamless manner with a view to reducing hunger in the land.

He explained that global inflation is impacting countries worldwide, including Nigeria, adding that the agency has streamlined export processes to facilitate the efficient movement of Nigerian goods to international markets.

He said this initiative includes the introduction of advanced ruling systems, authorized economic operators, and a time-release study designed to enhance trade, stimulate the economy, and create new opportunities.

The Customs boss further explained that these reforms will provide farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs with a faster path to global markets, thereby benefiting their families and communities.

“We are committed to implementing this measure seamlessly to address the problem of hunger in our nation,” he added.

He said that in addition to economic measures, the NCS is intensifying its efforts to combat the proliferation of arms and dangerous weapons through Nigeria’s land, sea, and airports.

He warned that the destruction of the supply chain affects foreign investment, distorts trade, promotes instability, increases scarcity, and hinders revenue collections.

He said, “In these challenging times, let us unite in resilience and cooperation. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to those who have embraced the path of peace and dialogue.’

He called for constructive engagement and cooperation from all Nigerians to overcome current challenges and build a brighter future.