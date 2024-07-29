FG resumes work at East-West Road, says Umahi

Minister of Works, David Umahi

—3 Contractors back to site at Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road

––Awards Benin-Akure-Ilesha Road to Hitech

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government on Monday said that critical sections of the East-West road have been tackled and that vehicles are freely moving with the help of the Setraco.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also said that the Benin-Akure-Ilesha Road, which is 150km by two has been awarded to HiTech Construction at the cost of N525 billion.

He further said that FEC gave approval for the rehabilitation of Abeokuta-Iboro-Ilaro Road in Ogun state at the cost of N57 billion to Strabic Construction.

According to the minister, “Let me announce that the critical sections of East-West road have been tackled now. Vehicles are freely moving with the help of the contractor Setraco.”

On the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road, he said, “Let me announce that on Saturday we got the three contractors back to site and that is the first section 38km x 2 that Dangote is doing on tax credit with HiTech Construction and it is going to be on concrete pavement.

“And then the second segment is on Julius Berger. Berger has been on that road, but to have it completed within 12 months as directed by Mr. President, we had to dismember it. So that 82km X 2 is being done on ashphalt by Julius Berger. And then the last 17.6km is being done by BUA on concrete pavement.

“You’re aware that on 10th of July FEC stepped down a number of members of Ministry of Works because of funding. But today FEC approved that some of the major contracts within that economic corridor, we could engage the contractors to speed up construction while we agree on milestone payment and a scheduled payment within a certain period.

“So going forward, FEC had to give approval to the following projects. The first one is rehabilitation of Abeokuta-Iboro-Ilaro Road in Ogun state. It’s a contract some of N57bn approved by FEC today for Strabic Construction.

“The second one is the road from Mubi to Maiduguri Road section three. The contract is approved for a total sum of N89bn and this is an NNPC project, it is being reviewed and approved for N89bn total contract sum and that is for MESSRS Decency Associates Limited.

“Then they third project approved today was Mubi to Maiduguri Section Two. The story about this is that we have sections 1,2,3,4. Section one is an ongoing project. Then section two was not awarded to a contractor.

“Section three is an ongoing project and then section four was awarded to Zephagold. But the governor of Borno state wrote that he is already on this section four and the job is about being completed so he requested that we go back to Section Two, where there is no contract ongoing.

“And so by going back to Section Two, it means that the entire stretch of Mubi will have a stretch of ongoing projects. But this section two is also very bad. So we had to re-procure it on you know rigid pavement.

“So the relocation is approved. The relocation is approved for 42km at a contract sum that was awarded before. It’s not increased N67bn inherited from the past administration.

“And then we have the Natalla-Buru in Kano State. We stepped it down to look for funds. There is no funds for it. So we stepped it down and we liaise with the National Assembly if they will give us funds.

So the next one is the Benin-Akure-Ilesha Road, and that’s 150km by two. So we’re looking at 300km here and the total contracts on his N525bn awarded to HiTech Construction to use concrete pavements to do it. So it’s been approved.

“Then we have the third one; Benin-Akure, by Ilesha. That’s section two, and that’s 66km awarded to HiTech Construction. To know that this project has been on in terms of procurements in September 2023.

“It is part of the supplementary budget but because we didn’t have enough funding, we couldn’t present it but now we have three stretches of funding. And that’s why we are presenting it. So this one is 66km and it is dualised for N286bn in favour of HiTech Construction for concrete technology.

“The next project is Angingali-Udobi-Udona-Umo-Uwana-Ubalaka. And that is in Imo state, and that is a review. It is an NNPC project being reviewed from N14bn to N26.46bn.

“And then you have Ojo-Odum-Okuku Road Benue State is stepped down for review and to be brought back in the next FEC.

“We have another NNPC project and that is the rehabilitation of Aba-Owerri Road, NNPC depot expressway in Abia state, and the project has been reviewed in favour of a rudo Nigeria limited in the sum of N21bn.

“We have another project going from Odukpani-Itu- Ikot-Ekpene and it’s being handled by CCECC. This is one of the companies that we are likely to aggregate all their projects across the country and agree with them on milestone completion and how much they can inject while we now agree on payment schedule.

“So this project has been reviewed from N50bn to N79bn because the terrain is very bad. And we decided to use reinforced concrete pavement to do the two carriage ways.

“Then we have the rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt again by CCECC. They had started the project about four years back at the Port Harcourt axis and they’re going towards Aba and the project is revised from N63bn to N83bn in favor of CCECC.

“Then we have Igomu bridge, also an inherited project in a very critical condition, the bearings are gone. You have a concrete-to-concrete contact and a part of the bridge was also burnt. So we had to do a total procurement to rehabilitate it. And it’s a total of 19.87bn in favour of Buildwell Nigeria Limited.

“We have one project in Umuahia to Aba by Arab Contractors, and that is the Aba section which was stepped down to be reviewed. But the project is 85% in completion.

“Then we have the, the the last section of the Ikot-Ekpene road from Akwa Ibom and it’s been done by Julius Berger and the project is reviewed from N54bn to N90bn and to be procured and executed in reinforced concrete.

“And we have the Ore-Ondo-Akure Road which is under special intervention due to flooding and that is 24 months duration for a total contract sum of N134bn in favour of CBC Nigeria Limited that will use concrete because of the terrain.

“”And lastly, you have the Ofin-Oreta Road, Ikorodu in Lagos state and that project is in favour of GRB for a construction period of 18 months for N27.9bn. That’s all that we got approval for today.”