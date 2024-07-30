FG hands over 400 CNG kits to transporters in 4 states, seeks fare reduction

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government yesterday handed over 400 compressed natural gas conversion kits to private sector transporters in four states as part of efforts to lower the cost of fueling for vehicles involved in public transportation.

Speaking in Abuja before the formal handover of the kits to the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, and National Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, in Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, the Director/CEO, Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative, PCNGI, Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi said the government expects a reduction in the price of fares paid by passengers.

At the cost of N1.2 million per kit and conversion cost of about N300,000, the government would be paying about N600 million for the 400 kits for the private transportation operators.

Oluwagbemi observed that unlike the price of petrol that costs over N600 per litre and diesel that costs over N1,200 per litre, transporters would pay between N230 and N300 per kilogram of CNG.

He observed that “when this happens, that means you have more profits, that means you have more passengers, because your customers will be enjoying cheaper cost of transportation, and that will mean a better life for you, your family, and for all Nigerians”.

Oluwagbemi pointed out that converting vehicles to CNG would reduce cost of fueling by over 70 percent, stressing that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration was determined to reduce the cost of transportation in the country.

“We are here today to witness the handing over of the critical equipment, material, conversion kits, to the people that will convert your vehicles and enable your vehicles to run cheaper, safely and more reliably. Today, we are witnessing one of many actions that Mr. President has promised us.

“Those actions are meant to allow you, the operators in this transport sector, to be able to benefit from the government’s palliatives, but also to pass on these palliatives to our people. We know that as a result of the overall rise in transportation costs, many of our people are asking for relief.

“The activity we are witnessing here today, which is the handover of these conversion kits and cylinders to various organizations, that will enable you to go to them and convert your vehicle so that it can run not just on petrol, but it can run on gas, and to do it for free is a big step in that direction.

“This is just one of many. Mr. President has promised us a million vehicles to be converted across this country for free, and I think that is huge. And that is just one of many as well.

“Beyond this, we are enabling the Mechanic Workshop, the conversion center, some of whom will be signing here today, to enable you to get that conversion done. When we started this program last year, we had just seven of them. Across Nigeria today, because of the assistance of Mr. President, because of his support for the sector, we have well over 120”, he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman, NURTW Board of Trustees, Alhaji Najeem Yasin assured the Federal Government of the union’s support and cooperation.

Yasin noted that transportation was critical to Nigeria’s economic growth, stressing that resolving issues around high cost of fueling would lead to stability in prices across all other sectors of the economy.

Also speaking, the acting President, NURTW, Alhaji Aliyu Ore pledged the support of the union to ensure that the objectives of the programme in bringing down the cost of transportation are achieved.