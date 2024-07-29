FCT increases revenue by 53.5% to N126.5b in 6 months

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service FCT-IRS has said it generated over N126.5 billion between January and June this year, a 53.5 percent increase over the 2023 mid-year collection figure of N82.45 billion.

Executive Chairman of the Service, Haruna Y. Abdullahi disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at a news conference on the mid-year collection update of the agency.

He said; “The FCT-IRS in the first half of the year – between January to June – has collected and remitted the sum of ₦126,535,768,441.30.

“We are delighted to state that our mid year collection for 2024 is 53.5% higher than our mid-year collection for 2023, the collection is higher by ₦44,076,516,599.5 in comparison to the ₦82,459,251,841.80 realized in the first half of 2023.

“Additionally, it is 119.7% higher than the mid-year collection of 2022, the collection in 2024 is ₦68,935,844,331.12 higher compared to the ₦57,599,924,110.2 collected in 2022. This trend is indicative of a year-on-year growth”.

According to him, the growth highlights the agency’s commitment and determination to overcome obstacles while striving to boost revenue generation.

He said the Service achieved such impressive results within six months amidst economic challenges by leveraging technology and building one of the most functional E-service portals in the revenue sector.

Abdullahi added that the FCT-IRS has commenced an enforcement drive to tackle tax evasion and ensure the collection and accounting of all revenue accruable to the FCT.

“Non-compliant businesses have been sealed, and appropriate legal actions taken to recover all tax liabilities and ensure timely payment of subsequent taxes.

“While the service has not reached its desired state, we have made giant strides that have put us in a better position to deliver on our mandate. We are also working tirelessly to surpass our 2024 revenue target by the year’s end, by remaining focus and sustaining the momentum.

“We pledge to continue delivering excellent services with professionalism and efficiency, while providing guidelines for tax administration to taxpayers and residents. We are also committed to constantly engaging our stakeholders, and upholding the integrity and transparency of the Service.

“We are currently optimizing and upgrading our technology to improve tax compliance, reduce costs, and enhance efficiency, to build a more resilient tax system that will enhance revenue generation while making tax paying process seamless for our taxpayers”, he added.

Abdullahi added that the Service is currently at the Growth Stage which commenced in January 2024 and will last until December 2028, with the aim of achieving an annual revenue of ₦500 billion.