‘Fake news,’ Osimhen’s agent denies loan move to Chelsea

Roberto Calenda, the agent of Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has debunked reports of the Nigerian loan move to Chelsea.

Recall on Tuesday, the Athletic reported that the Blues were working on a loan deal for Osimhen with a buy option.

Belgium international, Romelu Lukaku was also expected to join Napoli on a permanent transfer as part of the deal.

Calenda has taken to his X account to deny the report.

Calenda wrote, “I read about ‘fantasy exchanges’ with Victor… as if he was a package to be delivered quickly.

“This package is the top scorer of the third Scudetto in the history of Napoli”.

“Respect and stop fake news!”.

Recall Osimhen recently got linked with a move to French giants, PSG in a move that seems to have fallen off the tracks after both clubs failed to reach an agreement.

The Nigerian international, who has a €130 million release clause in his contract signed last December, has attracted interest from PSG and other top clubs across Europe due to his impressive performances.

The striker scored 15 goals in 25 league appearances for Napoli last season.

