Ex-militants oppose Gov Eno’s proposed A’Ibom 18-storey building in Lagos

Gov Umo Eno

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

UYO – EX-MILITANTS have declared to match against Akwa Ibom State Government’s resolve to construct an 18-storey commercial building in Lagos.

Under the banner of the Niger Delta Volunteers (NDV), the ex-militants queried Governor Umo Eno’s interest in committing Akwa Ibom’s commonwealth on projects they perceive as unprofitable to the people of the state.

In a statement signed by its Leader, Ekpo Ekpo and the Director Of Information And Communication, Henry Okon Etete, the group also urged anti-graft agencies to probe the state’s account since 2015.

The statement read, “The Niger Delta Volunteers condemn the proposed building of an 18-storey building in Lagos by Governor Umo Eno.

“The proposed building is nothing but a misplaced priority and a complete waste of taxpayers’ money. What is the economic benefit of such a project in faraway Lagos when Akwa Ibom citizens are hungry at home and the unemployment rate in the state skyrocketing?

“The 13% oil revenue being wasted by the Government was achieved as a result of our struggles and should not be wasted on projects that will not yield adequate returns and create jobs for the people of the state.

“We therefore demand that the Governor should build a viable industry in the State that would engage a good number of our citizens while getting returns from the invested funds.

“A project like Ibom Power Plant, Victor Attah International Airport and other viable projects which have been generating revenue and employment opportunities were conceived and built by past administrations.

“We call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to immediately commence a probe on the mismanagement of the State and Local Governments of Akwa Ibom State from 2015 until till date.

“If the EFCC and ICPC fail to probe Akwa Ibom State funds within the next one month we would have no other option than to start a massive protest that would cripple major government infrastructures, offices and installations”.