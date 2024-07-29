Ex-deputy gov, Otuaro emphasizes dialogue over conflict for national progress

Otuaro

In a stirring message to the nation, H.E. Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Delta State, has made a heartfelt plea for unity, understanding, and constructive action as Nigeria grapples with economic difficulties. Addressing compatriots, Otuaro emphasized the importance of solidarity and a committed approach to finding solutions that uplift all segments of society.

Reflecting on recent history, Otuaro acknowledged the genuine grievances behind protests but highlighted the potential for violence and security risks, as evidenced by the End-SARS demonstrations. He urged the younger generation to exercise restraint and seek peaceful avenues of expression, advocating for thoughtful negotiation and dialogue over conflict. “True victory is not secured through conflict but is crafted through thoughtful negotiation and dialogue,” he stated, emphasizing the power of unity in overcoming current challenges.

Otuaro also called on the government and authorities to engage in introspection, active listening, and fulfilling promises made to the Nigerian people. Acknowledging the efforts of the Federal Government, he urged for intensified actions to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians, particularly in light of the surging cost of living. “The weight of governance is significant, yet the responsibility to address the needs and aspirations of our citizens is even more pressing,” he remarked.

Recognizing the harsh realities confronting many Nigerians, Otuaro emphasized the need for compassion, empathy, and tangible solutions. He called for bridging divisions, building connections of understanding, and working tirelessly towards a future where every Nigerian can thrive and succeed.

“This pivotal moment calls for leadership that is not only responsive and accountable but also deeply committed to serving the people with unwavering dedication,” Otuaro concluded, urging all to embrace the opportunity to forge unity, advance progress, and create a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow for all Nigerians.

H.E. Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro’s message resonates with a call for unity and a collective effort to navigate the economic challenges facing Nigeria, underscoring the need for both government and citizens to work together towards a common goal.