Ex-Amotekun boss, Osun assets task force differ on vehicle recovery

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – The immediate past Osun Amotekun field commandant, Amitolu Shittu and the Osun State task force on asset recovery on Monday disagreed over the status of the vehicle recovered from the former’s house.

While Amitolu alleged that a team of security operatives, including Amotekun operatives stormed his house and forcefully took a Hilux van given to him by the former Osun State Governor, the task force said it went to his house to legally recover looted vehicle in line with its mandate.

According to him, Amotekun operatives led other security operatives into my house while I was away and forcefully towed a Hilux van given to me by former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

“About 15 combined teams of Amotekun, JTF and Police came to my house armed without a warrant and towed the car away from my park. And the vehicle was gifted to me by former governor Oyetola when I complained to him that I don’t have a vehicle”.

However, a member of the State Asset/Vehicle Recovery taskforce and Special Adviser on Political Matters to Governor Adeleke, Babatunde Badmus, disclosed that the team was there to recover looted vehicles by officials of the previous administration.

He added Monday, the first day of the recovery task, the team recovered six vehicles.

His words, “We reached out to him more than a month ago, as we did with others, and he didn’t comply, so today, having waited for him, we went to his residence and we met his wife. We met one of the vehicles and showed the wife the chassis number, which corresponds with one out of the three, so we moved the one we met in his compound and told the wife that the two others should be returned as directed as soon as he returns from travelling”.

It would be recalled that the Osun State Government had since last year disclosed that officials under the previous administration went away with vehicles and other assets illegally and urged affected officials to return it willingly and enforce recovery.